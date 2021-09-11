Lakers News: John Lucas III Background & Credentials

After finishing his playing career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lucas didn't move far to continue his career in basketball. He moved a couple seats down the bench and become one of the Wolves' player development coaches in 2017.

He helped with their player development until 2019, including coaching their 2018 Summer League squad. With the Lakers now expected to contend for a title, Lucas will now get a chance to build upon his brief NBA coaching resume.

Playing for longtime head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota, Lucas first got his coaching feet wet when he joined the Timberwolves staff after retiring from playing in 2017.

In 2017, Lucas III told Jerry Zgoda of the Star-Tribune about his admiration for Thibodeau.

“I always felt like I wanted to learn from one of the best coaches there is around,” Lucas said. “I want to pick his [Thibodeau] brain about every little bitty thing because I do want to be a head coach one day. Why not be around somebody who has done it on multiple levels? As an assistant, as a head coach and now being a head coach and a president of a team.”

Lucas III has known Thibodeau since he was 9 years old. His father, John Lucas III, was head coach of both the Spurs and Sixers in the 1990s and hired a young assistant named Tom Thibodeau.

It seems to have come full circle for Lucas III when Thibodeau gave him an opportunity with his coaching staff back in Minnesota.

His father, John Lucas II is currently a player development coach with the Houston Rockets. He runs a wellness and substance-abuse recovery program for professional athletes, including being a life coach for former No. 1 NFL pick JaMarcus Russell.