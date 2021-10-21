Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Throws Shade At Lakers But Then Deletes It

With the Lakers starting their season 0-7 (if you include preseason) it appears the vultures have not wasted any time. Some of those vultures have recognizable names.

Laker fans remember Kyle Kuzma differently depending on who you ask. Some fans remember Kuzma as a man full of potential who never saw it through. Other fans remember Kuzma as perhaps a player whose star shined brightest when the stage lights were dimmest. He had a propensity for having good games when they were already out of reach.

In the offseason, Kuzma was traded. The Lakers sent Kuzma, former Detroit Piston Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd pick in the draft to Washington for Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. Since the trade, Kuzma has made subtle comments about having hard feelings.

All that subtlety went out the window on Wednesday when Kuzma posted this to his Instagram.

In the post, Kuzma posted a screenshot of a tweet that says, "the Lakers are 0-7 without Kuzma." It was quickly deleted. This isn't really a post that should be taken harshly. It's mostly a joke, and any player could turn this into a friendly ribbing for his former friends and teammates. Ironically it becomes a bigger story the moment it is deleted. It immediately had social media discussing the post, and it sure does make it look like Kuzma has a chip on his shoulder.

The Lakers and Wizards don't get to see if this leads to fireworks until the springtime, as the Lakers and Wizards will face off on March 11, 2022. Mark this one in the calendar.