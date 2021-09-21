Lakers News: LA Announces New Marketing Partnership

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially gone global. Monday, they announced their new marketing partnership with Bibigo. Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Frank Vogel and Tim Harris were in attendance at an event at the Lakers practice facility where the event was announced. This will be a multi-year partnership and it replaces the Wish patch on their jerseys. Here is the Lakers official statement on their website.

'It’s official, the Los Angeles Lakers are excited to announce we have chosen our official jersey patch partner. Bibigo will join the team uniform on the player’s left chest, and the Lakers organization as our first global marketing partner."

Bibigo is the Lakers first international partner. It is currently the number one food company in Korea. The name Bibigo comes from the Korean word for "mix" combined with "go." Their line includes snacks and Korean cuisine.

From the Lakers press release:

“This partnership is a connection of two ‘global culture icons’ of food and sports, and it is an important opportunity for Bibigo to emerge as a global food brand,” said Wookho Kyeong, CMO of CJ CheilJedang, Bibigo is a global strategic brand of CJ CheilJedang. “We look forward to the opportunities to communicate with consumers and increase the value of the brand through a global common language, sports and the Lakers.”

Laker fans can see the patches for the first time on October 3rd at Staples center when they host the Brooklyn Nets in their first preseason game.