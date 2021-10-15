Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster.

Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

This leaves Sekou Doumbouya as the Lakers only player in a two-way deal, leaving the Lakers with one more deal they can give to someone.

This leaves the Lakers with 14 players on guaranteed contracts, leaving one open roster slot. The Lakers are likely leaving this roster slot open in case any buyout candidates become available, and to save luxury tax money.

Austin Reaves was impressive enough to be kept on the roster. In preseason he has been hyper-active on defense and making good passes or taking open jumpers. He's already been praised for his basketball IQ by team leader LeBron James. Laker fans who still have a Caruso-shaped hole missing in their hearts will be happy to see HBK take Caruso's place as the guy who does all the dirty work and is way more skilled than he looks.

Let's tip-off, Laker fans!