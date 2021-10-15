    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

    The roster is set and it's time for Lakers basketball
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. 

    Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. 

    This leaves Sekou Doumbouya as the Lakers only player in a two-way deal, leaving the Lakers with one more deal they can give to someone. 

    This leaves the Lakers with 14 players on guaranteed contracts, leaving one open roster slot. The Lakers are likely leaving this roster slot open in case any buyout candidates become available, and to save luxury tax money. 

    Austin Reaves was impressive enough to be kept on the roster. In preseason he has been hyper-active on defense and making good passes or taking open jumpers. He's already been praised for his basketball IQ by team leader LeBron James. Laker fans who still have a Caruso-shaped hole missing in their hearts will be happy to see HBK take Caruso's place as the guy who does all the dirty work and is way more skilled than he looks.

    Let's tip-off, Laker fans!

    ADbron
    News

    Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16195155
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Encouraged By LA's Chemistry on the Floor

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16954954
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Lose Again, Fans Still Not Overly Worried

    7 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA All-Star Says LeBron James Work Ethic Is Second Only to Kobe Bryant

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16848304
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Russell Westbrook's Role

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16937612
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA Player Says Kendrick Nunn Is A Big Key For the Lakers

    Oct 14, 2021
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

    Oct 14, 2021
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Supports Russell Westbrook’s Transition Into A New Role

    Oct 14, 2021