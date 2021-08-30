Lakers News: LeBron James and Dwayne Wade Challenged by Laker Legend

Shaquille O’Neal was once one of the most dominant players the league using his 7’1 frame. He prides himself on being able to do so against some of the toughest competition throughout the 90s and early 2000s. Even at age 49, Shaq still thinks he can continue that dominance over players like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

In a recent Instagram post, Shaq seemed to call out and challenge James and Wayde to a father-son basketball tournament. The teams would of course feature LeBron and Bronny, Shaq and Shareef, and Dwayne and Zaire. That sounds like a must watch event if it comes to fruition.

Seeing all three take each other on in a one-on-one tournament would already garner attention from around the basketball world, yet adding in their sons, who have bright futures in the game, would be absolutely amazing to see.

Both O'Neal and Wade are retired from the league, while LeBron is still holding on and is about to embark on his 19th season and 4th with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's mentioned he has no intent on hanging up the shoes just yet either, especially with the team aiming to win another title.

Obviously with his age and injury history, the Lakers would be very hesitant to support any unnecessary stress on his body. Any chance of an epic tournament may have to wait until the King retires. However, you never know. Maybe D-Wade and James rise to the challenge and give the fans what they want.