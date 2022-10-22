Skip to main content

Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Russell Westbrook's Brutal Shooting Night

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook didn't make a field goal for the first time since 2016
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In their first game of the season, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was one of the few bright spots for the team as he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-12 shooting from the field. This looked like a positive sign of things to come after all the speculation of trading Westbrook, but that quickly went south after just the second game. 

After coming off an efficient game, Westbrook finished the second game of the season going 0-11 from the field with two points. This marked only the second time in Westbrook's career that he didn't record one single field goal (last time was in 2016).

This of course gets the fans and media talking of what to do with Westbrook moving forward. Will the Lakers have to deal with this all season long?

Lakers forward LeBron James still supports Westbrook until the end despite such a poor shooting night (quotes via Arash Markazi).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday. He's a veteran. We've all had bad shooting nights. I've had bad shooting nights. Everybody in the league has had bad shooting nights. Who cares. I thought he played a great game. Defensively he was in tune he was locked in and pushed the tempo. Had five steals and two back-to-back in critical time. He just didn't make any shots. That's fine. Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday."

It's best to put this poor shooting night behind Westbrook as there is still a long season ahead. Luckily for Westbrook, there's only up from here as he looks to shift his mental focus on their next game Sunday.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

vin scully dodgers 2017
News

Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 2022
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Hard Fall

By Ryan Menzie
maurice harkless 2022
News

Lakers News: L.A. Worked Out Maurice Harkless This Week

By Alex Kirschenbaum
kendrick nunn damian jones matt ryan lebron james ivica zubac
News

Lakers News: NBA On TNT Twitter Broadcasters Chastise Team Construction

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley 2022
News

Lakers: How Many Clippers Would Be Upgrades Over Lakers Role Players?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james lakers clippers 10-21-22
News

Lakers News: Doug McKain's Player Grades For Clippers Loss

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook paul george 10-20-22
News

Lakers News: Charles Barkley Critical Of Lakers Front Office After Loss To Clippers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis clippers 10-20-22
News

Lakers News: Despite Late Rally, Lakers Fall To Clippers In 103-97 Heartbreaker

By Alex Kirschenbaum