    • October 28, 2021
    Lakers News: Los Angeles Breaks Unfortunate Record in Loss to the Thunder

    There is no way they should have lost this game.
    The Lakers had everything working for them in the first half against the Thunder. Facing a young team that had yet to win a game in the young NBA season, Los Angeles came out firing on all cylinders. 

    They were hitting threes, getting points in the paint, and the defense was doing everything they needed to early on to stop the Thunder. But that all came to an end in the second half of the game. 

    The Lakers were outscored 67 to 43 in the second half. That came courtesy of 17 turnovers in the game and 27 points scored off of turnovers overall. They missed shots, made bad passes, and overall just let off of the gas. 

    At one point, the Lakers held a 26 point lead over the Thunder. The loss ultimately broke a streak of 230 consecutive games played without losing after leading by 25 or more. It was their largest blown leave over that span dating back 25 seasons. 

    That's certainly not what you want to see out of a team with real Championship aspirations this year. Despite the absence of LeBron James from the starting lineup, there is zero reason they should have dropped this one to the Thunder. 

    Onward and upward. 

    Lakers News: Los Angeles Breaks Unfortunate Record in Loss to the Thunder

