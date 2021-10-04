October 4, 2021
Lakers News: Malik Monk Makes Early Case For Making the Starting Lineup

In one pre-season game, Malik Monk was efficient.
Author:
Publish date:

The NBA pre-season is officially underway, and 'Monday morning quarterbacking' has begun as well. In come the 'too early to tell' prognostications and conclusions being drawn from singular games. That's okay, though. Small conclusions eventually lead to accurate big-picture ones.

A 'too soon' conclusion we can make from the Lakers first game is that Malik Monk is fighting hard to make the starting lineup. The game may have been a blowout by the Nets, but early in the preseason the finals scores do not matter as much. Monk was very efficient in the Lakers first pre-season game, though. In only 20 minutes he was 6-12 from the field, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, and he had a steal and a block as well.

Last season Monk had his best season. He averaged only 20 MPG but put up 11.7 PPG, and shot %40 from outside. This is the kind of efficiency the Lakers sorely need. Anthony Davis was very happy the Lakers acquired him.

With the Lakers veteran heavy roster, it actually makes sense to draw conclusions from every single pre-season game. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis are the obvious locks to make the starting five. Whomever who will be competing to make the starting five will be based heavily on how they mesh on the floor and obviously how well they perform during these pre-season games.

Based on numbers and experience, Kendrick Nunn tends to be the obvious choice, as well as the youthful Talen Horton-Tucker. Wayne Ellington will be fighting to make the starting lineup based on his effort on defense. Monk made his case with his efficient shooting on Sunday afternoon, but all that remains to be seen. So far though, a good showing by Monk.

