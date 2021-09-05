Lakers News: Miles Simon Announced as Head Coach of South Bay Lakers

Simon has been known for developing many of the Lakers' youth over the years.

The Lakers officially tabbed Miles Simon to lead their G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, to be their ninth head coach for the G-League affiliate.

He will continue to serve in the role as an assistant coach for the Lakers. He spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach, having known for molding their young talent in the past to a sizable role in the NBA. Josh Hart, DeAngelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso come to mind as young players flourishing around the league. Simon was part of both Lakers Summer League squads when they made it to the championship game twice in 2017 and 2018. He was an integral part in their 2017 championship run.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue my career with the Lakers organization as South Bay’s head coach. It is an honor to lead such a successful franchise and I look forward to working with our team both on and off the court,” Simon said “South Bay has a strong track record of developing NBA talent and I can’t wait to build upon our history as one of the top teams in the NBA G League. After winning the NBA world championship in 2020 with the Lakers, I expect to bring that pedigree to South Bay as well. I want to thank Jeanie, Rob, Kurt, Frank, Joey and Nick for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Simons will be tasked with unlocking more youthful gems with the South Bay team. Two-way players Austin Reaves and Joel Ajayi will likely be prominent members of the South Bay team. Chaundee Brown and Matt McClung have exhibit-10 contracts and also may be staples on this year's South Bay Roster.

Coby Karl was the last head coach in the 2019-20 season, leading the team to a 19-25 record. After forgoing participation in last season’s G-League bubble, the Lakers decided to part ways and go with Simon.