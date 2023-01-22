Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation

The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.

As if the Lakers versus Grizzlies game could not have gotten any wilder, the NBA came out today noting that a call should have been made last night which could have possibly altered the outcome.

The league released its Last Two-Minute Report from all of Friday's games. In the report, it showed that Russell Westbrook actually committed a lane violation on Brandon Clarke’s missed game-tying free throw.

LA Time’s Dan Woike shared an image of the L2M report on Twitter:

This was a significant missed call that ultimately hurt the Grizzlies and even could have potentially saved them from breaking their 11-game win streak.

With 7.6 seconds remaining in the game, Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Desmond Bane before taking the ball down the court for the go-ahead floater and the and-1.

Despite the heroic hustle the Lakers guard displayed late in the fourth quarter, it may not have been enough to seal the deal if the call in the following play was made correctly.

The Memphis Grizzlies should have gotten one more chance at a free throw to potentially tie up the game. Instead, Clarke's missed free throw resulted in the team’s 122-121 loss to the Lakers.