Lakers News: NBA Player Criticizes LeBron James' Vaccine View

NBA players are currently vaccinated at a 95% rate. It was reported by the Athletic's Shams Charania that Andrew Wiggins finally got vaccinate, so he will be available for all games this upcoming season.

The backlash with LeBron James vaccine comments the other day are not going to die down anytime soon. This time, NBA counterpart Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics called out LeBron James over his comments on how people have their own right to choose if they want to get vaccinated.

“When I heard it, I was disappointed and it is ridiculous. Obviously LeBron James is the face of the league. He should be the first one to go out there and say ‘listen everyone, I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone, community, basketball fans, non-basketball fans, go out there and get this vaccine so we can save other lives’. When I heard that I couldn’t believe it. I hope he can educate others about the vaccination, and inspires other people around him.”

Because James has been super vocal on the mistreatment of African Americans by the police and the justice system itself, there is an expectation that he should also be vocal on other topics like science backed vaccines, or international social justice issues. Being selective on activism tends to make people not take one too seriously.

This isn’t the first time Kanter has taken shots at James. Previously, when James said Darryl Morey was 'uninformed' on the situation between China and Hong Kong, Kanter tweeted how he himself was ‘more than an athlete,’ a subtle jab at James over his dismissal of what is going on with the inhuman treatment in China.

Kanter’s social justice views have substance, as he is currently banned from Turkey over his support of exiled Fethullah Gulen, a rival of Turkey president Erdogan. He has been a dynamic activist and is quite vocal on any human injustices going on around the world.

The critics of LeBron James are definitely not going to stop. Do not be surprised if Enes Kanter is not the last NBA athlete that calls out James' comments.