    • October 18, 2021
    Lakers News: New Mural Appears Near Los Angeles Honoring Russell Westbrook

    Russel Westbrook is now a part of the many Lakers players who have had a mural painted in their honor near Los Angeles.
    As the Lakers season starts this week, it is only right to honor one of the newest additions to the team. On Monday, the muralist, Gustavo Zermeño Jr took to his Instagram to post his newest mural of Russell Westbrook. He also had a message as to what it means. 

    As many know Westbrook grew up near the Los Angeles area and went to Leuzinger High School in Lawndale where he played basketball. This mural is right down the street from where Westbrook grew up and was painted at a card shop where the owners used to be season ticket holders for the Lakers. 

    Becoming a Laker was a big deal for Russell Westbrook, especially since this is his hometown. Even if he was not always sure it would happen, the goal is to be able to play for your hometown. 

    The mural shows the right side of Westbrook in his high school jersey with his high school basketball court behind him and the left side is Westbrook in his new Lakers uniform inside Staples Center. Russell Westbrook is an example of how you can do whatever you put your mind to. 

    Although there are still many who doubt Westbrook and how he will be able to perform with the Lakers this season, Westbrook is confident in his skills. 

    The Lakers season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 19, so get your tickets and clear your schedules. 

