Lakers News: Inducted HOF Chris Bosh Talks LeBron James

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officially inducted the 2021 Class in Springfield, Massachusetts. The class includes players Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith, and Lauren Jackson. Rick Adelman, Bill Russell, and Jay Wright were inducted as coaches.

Leading up to his own induction, Bosh reminiscence when he first saw LeBron James play.

“The first time I saw LeBron play was in the summertime of 2001, he was 16. Back then, he was the best player I had ever seen.”

Along with Dwayne Wade, Bosh was part of the historic 2003 NBA Draft along with James. In 2010, they formed a big three down in Miami and won back to back titles in South Beach. Bosh saw first-hand how James was able to meet the ludicrous expectations and then take it up several levels to dominate the playing field year in and year out.

“Seeing him play, he pretty much always set the tone for that class, but to watch him ascend to greatness, to actually do those things—they were calling him the “Chosen One”—to be able to deliver on those promises, actually be a great ball player but more importantly a great teammate, it’s been great to call him a friend, a teammate, and a co-champ.”

LeBron was on hand in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to congratulate his former teammate Bosh for his induction into the Hall of Fame.

It is extraordinary that Hall of Fame caliber players who played with James in their primes are being inducted, yet LeBron James is still considered a top-3 player in the league today, as he gets into his late 30s. He is truly a once in a generation talent.