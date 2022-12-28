Lakers News: Paolo Banchero Takes Inspiration From On-Court Approach Of Lakers Counterpart LeBron James

The No. 1 overall pick takes pride following in the footsteps of another former No. 1 overall pick

There's always an extra level of hype when you come out as the No. 1 overall pick. LeBron James immediately lived up to the hype and Magic forward Paolo Banchero is lived up to his hype as well.

Banchero is having a stellar rookie season averaging 21.7 points and 6.9 rebounds but most impressively he's also been averaging 4.0 assists per game. As a 6'10 young power forward the mentality is usually get the most points possible, but Banchero has really honed into his craft of being a true overall player.

The resemblances are similar to what James has done his entire career and Banchero did not shy away from the fact that following in James' steps helped excel his skills. Being a threat like James is someone anyone should strive to become and Banchero is living proof why (via Cody Taylor).

"I appreciate always watching him. Having that presence on the floor. That commander type presence where you're the best player or the most talented guy but at the same time you're more of a threat by finding the open man. That's why I always respected LeBron and that's why I always try to do to my game. Commanding respect of my opponent but also having the threat of me being able to find the open man and being selfish as a player."

While James' career slowly comes to an end, Banchero's future seems bright with an exciting young Magic team. The way has been paved thanks to the greatness of James and if Banchero is proof of what the NBA still has left in store than the league is in good hands.