Lakers News: Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington Questionable Against the Cavaliers

The Lakers will head home tonight to take on the Cavaliers. Coming off of a disappointing loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the win column against a team they should beat.

Then again, they absolutely should have beaten the Thunder in OKC this week. The Lakers could add LeBron James into the rotation as he is listed as questionable. That is an upgrade from being listed as out for the last two games.

But Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington are both also listed as questionable. Ellington is still waiting to debut thanks to a hamstring injury, though he has dressed out for both road games this week.

Rondo is dealing with right ankle soreness on the injury report. He rolled that ankle in the game against the Thunder and came out of the game. He did return and eventually play out the rest of the game.

Rondo put up 7 points and 6 assists in that game against the Thunder, including going 1-2 from three-point range. Ellington offers elite three-point range when he is healthy, which could prove to be huge for the Lakers if he can return tonight.