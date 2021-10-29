Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers News: Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington Questionable Against the Cavaliers

    A few players dealing with injuries tonight in Los Angeles.
    Author:

    The Lakers will head home tonight to take on the Cavaliers. Coming off of a disappointing loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the win column against a team they should beat.

    Then again, they absolutely should have beaten the Thunder in OKC this week. The Lakers could add LeBron James into the rotation as he is listed as questionable. That is an upgrade from being listed as out for the last two games. 

    But Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington are both also listed as questionable. Ellington is still waiting to debut thanks to a hamstring injury, though he has dressed out for both road games this week.

    Rondo is dealing with right ankle soreness on the injury report.  He rolled that ankle in the game against the Thunder and came out of the game. He did return and eventually play out the rest of the game. 

    Read More

    Rondo put up 7 points and 6 assists in that game against the Thunder, including going 1-2 from three-point range. Ellington offers elite three-point range when he is healthy, which could prove to be huge for the Lakers if he can return tonight. 

    rondo
    News

    Lakers News: Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington Questionable Against the Cavaliers

    40 seconds ago
    lebron-otto
    News

    Lakers: Former NBA All-Star Says Stop Comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan

    47 minutes ago
    Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: James Worthy Tears Into the Team After Embarrassing Loss

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16195155
    News

    Lakers: NBA Insider Indicates LeBron James May Be Available for LA Friday Night Versus Cavaliers

    3 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Listed As Questionable Ahead of Friday's Matchup

    4 hours ago
    lebron-ad-westbrook
    News

    Lakers: NBA Expert/Insider Feels Russell Westbrook Needs time to Adjust to LeBron James

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16886816
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel Had A Short Response To Russell Westbrook's Performance

    17 hours ago
    dwight-howard
    News

    Lakers News: Los Angeles Is Not Taking Advantage of Their Biggest Strength

    18 hours ago