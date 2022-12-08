Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Leadership Approach For Shorthanded Lakers

It's not easy feat to come out and win against a tough team when you're down LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The outcome seemed inevitable as from beginning to end their was no real sign of the Lakers coming back to beat the Raptors.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench and tried to make his effort known, but with over half the scoring load gone from the team there was little that could've been done. Westbrook still managed to tie for second most points on the team with 16, but his 5-13 shooting wasn't the efficiency the team needed.

With James and Davis out, Westbrook becomes the most seasoned veteran on the team. The leadership qualities still stick out for Westbrook and is someone the team can truly rely on when needed off the court (via Spectrum SportsNet).

I don think our first half was completely bad. As far as leadership, I just do what I do best. I believe leadership is trait that I have and I take pride in doing that regardless of who's in. It's important that each individual on the team knows how important each night is and not take this game to play fore granted. and thats a part of leadership. I want to make sure to get the message across and make sure each guy goes out and plays the right way.

After a rocky beginning to the season, the Lakers are slowly finding their identity thanks to the high level of Davis and Westbrook embracing his bench role. The Lakers have a legit shot of being a playoff team despite championship aspirations remaining a distant thought.