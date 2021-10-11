    • October 11, 2021
    Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Is Hilariously Not Worried About His Turnovers

    Brodie has had struggles taking care of the ball, but he's not worried.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another blowout preseason loss on Sunday evening. The final score was 123-94 in favor of the reigning Western Conference champs, the Phoenix Suns. 

    Some definite high points, including Carmelo Anthony looking like his vintage self, some good defense from Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook's early returns have been rough, however. The Lakers new point guard has been a turnover machine in his early preseason games. In 26 minutes, Westbrook turned the ball over 9 times. 

    For his part, Westbrook didn't seem overly concerned, laughing it off in this hilarious exchange. In the postgame presser, Westbrook was asked, "is your turnover total any sort of indicator on that there is a learning process you're going through? What's it been like for you to pick up Frank's offensive system?" Westbrook responded.

    "Oh it's fine, this is not--the turnover stuff is on me. Good thing they don't count! So, I'll turn that b**** over 15 times, nobody can do nothing about it!"

    Westbrook has always been known for being blunt in his press conferences. It's good that he laughed it off, but the question was fair. The turnovers from Westbrook have been a concern, especially from a player whose biggest flaw in their game has always been the number of turnovers. Westbrook is a skilled distributor and playmaker, but there is certainly a need to take better care of the ball.

    On the other hand, Westbrook has a point. It is the preseason and everyone is still getting their bearings, especially a team that only has two players from the year before. The 0-4 start in the preseason is discouraging, but not a big indicator of future record. 

    Westbrook will always have a larger amount of turnovers when he is frequently handling the ball. He just needs to cut down on them.

