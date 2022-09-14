On the latest episode of his pod The Big Podcast With Shaq, retired Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, who won three titles and three Finals MVP awards from 2000-2002 while with your Los Angeles Lakers, sifted through a mailbag of fan questions. One yielded a particularly juicy and definitive response.

When asked which of teammates was the worst ever, O'Neal barely hesitated to list a Hall of Fame talent who played a big part on five title-winning teams. And no, it wasn't Kobe Bryant.

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman... He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in 15 minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

This description sounds very much on-brand with the 6'7" power forward's laissez faire attitude towards his teammates, which seemed to begin during his run with the San Antonio Spurs, lasting through his very successful Chicago Bulls tenure, and concluding with his brief stints in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Rodman won two titles while with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990, and three more with Chicago from 1996-1998 under the tutelage of future Lakers head coach Phil Jackson. An eight-time All-Defensive Team honoree, Rodman was also named Defensive Player of the Year twice. He was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Team selection during his 14-year career in the league. This past season, the Southeastern Oklahoma State University product was named to the "NBA 75" anniversary team.

By the time he signed a pro-rated deal to play with Lakers stars Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Eddie Jones in Los Angeles for the lockout-shortened 1998-1999 NBA season, the 37-year-old Rodman was past his All-Defensive prime as an athletic, versatile menace, but he could still be reliably counted on to gobble up the boards, and was one of the biggest basketball stars of the '90s. Del Harris and Kurt Rambis served as the team's head coaches that season.

Rodman suited up for just 23 games during L.A.'s 31-19 season, starting 11. Across 28.6 minutes a night, he averaged 2.1 points on just 34.8% shooting from the floor, pulled down 11.2 rebounds, dished out 1.3 assists and stuffed 0.5 blocks a night. Los Angeles waived Rodman in April as a result of his disruptive off-court behavior.

Adding a washed-up superstar in the twilight of his career seems a lot more like something current team president Rob Pelinka would do (because, well, that's what he did last year for almost the entire roster of the team) than something then-team president Jerry West (now with the Clippers) would do.