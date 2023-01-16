Lakers News: Some Injured LA Players Improving Up Enough To Partake In Practice

Lakers superstar forward is ‘trending in the right direction’

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with the injury bug in the past month.

Superstar forward Anthony Davis has been out for almost a month due to a stress fracture to his right foot. Lakers guards Lonnie Walker IV has missed some time due to left knee tendinitis, and Austin Reaves has a left hamstring strain that has sidelined both for a week and a half thus far.

The Lakers are 19-23, the 13th seed in the Western Conference; however, they are still within striking distance of the play-in tournament and sixth seed. They have their head above water at the moment, and this weekend they got promising news about their injured players.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register provided an update on Davis, via head coach Darvin Ham:

Davis has missed the past 14 games and will miss his 15th straight game on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. In those 14 games, L.A. has gone 7-7, while James has been the leading scorer in 10 of those games.

The four-year Laker was having a dominant season before his injury averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 25 games.

The 29-year-old status remains a question mark, but it's great to see Davis back on the practice floor.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times supplied slight updates on the statuses of Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV:

Reaves has been out since January 4th, and he's been having a remarkable second season in the league. He's averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists and fits in perfectly alongside James and Davis.

Walker IV has not played in 2023, but the first-year Laker was having a great season before his injury. He's been the Lakers' best three-point shooter shooting 38.4% from behind the arc.

A healthy Lakers team who have seemed to find their groove could be a tough out in the playoffs if they happen to get there.