Lakers News: South Bay Affiliate Training Camp Roster Is Released, and One Name Stands Out

The Lakers G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers released their training camp roster today. Chaundee Brown Jr, Frank Mason III, Mac McClung, and Cameron Oliver are familiar names who were on the Lakers training camp roster, and played throughout the preseason. Recently claimed former first rounder Sekou Doumbouya also was part of the training camp roster.

One name that stood out? Andre Ingram, the former Laker sensation story returns to play in his 13th G-League season. It’s been a while but remember how Ingram was undrafted in 2007, and spent 10 years in the G-League while part-timing as a math tutor? He made his dream come true three years ago, when he debuted at the end of the season for the Lakers and had a game of his life.

Ingram took eight shots and scored 19 points in just under 30 minutes. It was a bleak Laker season, but it was great seeing a basketball lifer playing under the bright lights of Staples Center and have a career night.

This will be Ingram’s 9th season with the Lakers affiliate South Bay team. We probably won’t be seeing Ingram play for the Lakers this season, but it is nice to see him still living his dreams of playing professional basketball at the age of 35.