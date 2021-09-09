Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Says The Best Playmaker In Sports Is LeBron James, Not Tom Brady

Objectively, it is foolish to compare athletes across sports. It is, as the cliche goes, apples and oranges. Still, that doesn't mean people are not going to do it. People are definitely going to discuss it on sports talk shows like "First Take" on ESPN.

It started when former NFL legend Michael Irvin said Tom Brady was the single greatest playmaker in sports. You can hardly fault Irvin--Tom is definitely one of the best ever and plays the same sport that Michael Irvin knows and loves. Stephen A. Smith said Irvin was "delusional" and offered the answer to be LeBron James. Here's the clip:

Or if preferable, here is the quote. Much more enjoyable if read while doing your best Stephen A. Smith impression.

"Right now, at this moment, in 18 seasons, LeBron James has 35,367 points. LeBron James has 9,696 assists. LeBron James has shot for his career 50.4% from the field. Ok? And, by the way, yes; he won championships with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Yes, he won another championship with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Yes, he won a championship with Anthony Davis. But LeBron James, despite the greatness he's been around, has universally been recognized -- I mean, right now, I got Kevin Durant as number one -- but he's universally been recognized clearly as the greatest player on his squad. Relentlessly so. So, when I tell you he doesn't just score. He assists, he runs an offense, he's one of, if not the greatest passer in the game right now. Would you look at all of that and his résumé and you're trying to tell me that Tom Brady is a greater playmaker than LeBron James?" Smith said.

Hard to argue against either player. Both Tom Brady and LeBron James have an accolade list longer than most grocery lists. For Laker fans, if you want to see some of LeBron James' incredible court vision, enjoy this. Otherwise, get excited for the upcoming season.