Lakers News: This Former Laker Joins Snoop Dogg On Stage In Las Vegas

Anybody who watches even a little television has seen Shaquille O'Neal lately. My 6-year-old daughter has noticed O'Neal everywhere. Laker fans of course know 'Shaq' is always around. Whether on TNT or in a General Insurance commercial, O'Neal keeps busy.

That includes joining Snoop Dogg on stage for a monstrous show in Las Vegas.

O'Neal has always been a hip-hop enthusiast, going back to his early days as a player when he was with the Orlando Magic. He has four studio albums, his first one titled "Shaq Diesel" that was released back in October of 1993. O'Neal also famously took a shot at his former teammate Kobe Bryant on stage in a free-style on stage, where he asked Bryant something I won't type on here. Thankfully, that feud was buried years later.

O'Neal joining another Los Angeles legend is not surprising, based on his background. Snoop Dogg even says in the video that they came into popularity around the same time, as Snoop's rap career began and peaked in the early and mid '90s. Snoop, who references being from Long Beach, or "the LBC" regularly in his lyrics, has always been a die-hard Laker fan.

O'Neal does his best to keep pace with arguably the greatest voice in hip hop on the classic "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang," and the crowd clearly loves it. It proves that Southern California classics like '90s hip-hop and a '90s Laker legend never go out of style.