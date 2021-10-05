October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lakers News: This Former Laker Joins Snoop Dogg On Stage In Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal remains the busiest guy on planet earth.
Author:
Publish date:

Anybody who watches even a little television has seen Shaquille O'Neal lately. My 6-year-old daughter has noticed O'Neal everywhere. Laker fans of course know 'Shaq' is always around. Whether on TNT or in a General Insurance commercial, O'Neal keeps busy.

That includes joining Snoop Dogg on stage for a monstrous show in Las Vegas. 

O'Neal has always been a hip-hop enthusiast, going back to his early days as a player when he was with the Orlando Magic. He has four studio albums, his first one titled "Shaq Diesel" that was released back in October of 1993. O'Neal also famously took a shot at his former teammate Kobe Bryant on stage in a free-style on stage, where he asked Bryant something I won't type on here. Thankfully, that feud was buried years later.

O'Neal joining another Los Angeles legend is not surprising, based on his background. Snoop Dogg even says in the video that they came into popularity around the same time, as Snoop's rap career began and peaked in the early and mid '90s. Snoop, who references being from Long Beach, or "the LBC" regularly in his lyrics, has always been a die-hard Laker fan. 

O'Neal does his best to keep pace with arguably the greatest voice in hip hop on the classic "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang," and the crowd clearly loves it. It proves that Southern California classics like '90s hip-hop and a '90s Laker legend never go out of style. 

USATSI_16682854
News

Lakers News: This Former Laker Joins Snoop Dogg On Stage In Las Vegas

2 minutes ago
PauGasol
News

Breaking News: Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Retires and Lakers Make Big Announcement

1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: LA and LeBron James Under-appreciated by NBA GMs

1 hour ago
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: 3 Lakers Ranked Among the Best Players in the NBA

4 hours ago
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Disqualified in Lakers Preseason Opener

5 hours ago
JoshPowell
News

Lakers News: Former Laker Josh Powell Shares Hilarious Kobe Bryant Story

5 hours ago
USATSI_16584859
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks About How it Feels to Play with LeBron James

18 hours ago
USATSI_14774044
News

Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal's Ex Says She Was Responsible For This Change To His Game

19 hours ago