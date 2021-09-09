September 9, 2021
Lakers News: Unsealed Documents Reveal Someone Offered To Kill The Woman Who Accused Kobe Bryant of Rape

Someone offered to put a hit on Kobe Bryant's accuser
The FBI unsealed documents related to a scheme where a man offered to murder the Colorado woman who accused Kobe Bryant of rape.

The report is heavily redacted, but the information showed that a bodybuilder Patrick Graber made an offer to Kobe Bryant to kill his accuser.

Graber served three years in prison after the police learned of this scheme. The report states he sent a letter to Kobe Bryant offering to murder his accuser for $3 million. Kobe Bryant's attorneys notified the authorities about the letter, and then Bryant's accuser was warned about the threat, per the documents. 

The Kobe Bryant rape case will always hang over his legacy. The incident will also haunt his accuser for the rest of her life. This story only adds to the weight of what occurred, but thankfully this plot was stopped and the man paid for his intended crimes.

