Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant's Heartbreaking Testimony on Learning of Kobe's Death Revealed in Latest Deposition

Vanessa has already been through a lot, but this is tough to hear.

We're closing in on 2 years since the world lost a legend of the NBA. In January of 2020, the Lakers and the entire community of Los Angeles woke up to the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

Since that day that took the lives of 9 people, Vanessa Bryant has been battling. Bryant is in the middle of a lawsuit with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department after first responders on the scene shared pictures from the crash.

In the latest testimony from Vanessa, she revealed she had to learn about the passing of her husband and daughter Gianna via social media.

As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying, ‘RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.

Bryant went on to say that local authorities could not reveal the death of the Lakers' legend and his daughter via phone. Vanessa also talked about a false hope that there were survivors of the crash based on information she received from an assistant.

It's a really tough battle to go through for someone who just lost 2 very important people. But to have this battle still ongoing almost 2 years since the tragic accident must be devastating.