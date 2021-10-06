October 6, 2021
Lakers News: Warriors Guard Talks Almost Dunking on LeBron And Getting Blocked

It's hard to get the drop on King James!
LeBron James has built a career on chase-down blocks, and being absolutely fearless on defense. Easy to be fearless on defense when you're a man of athletic gifts like James is. Here are nine minutes of James denying dunks and layups.

Just ask Warriors guard Jordan Poole. Poole was recently on the "ClutchPoints’ Warriors Multiverse podcast" about trying to flush one on James last season. First, check out the play.

About the play, Poole had this to say.

"It’s a big possession, now who’s coming? I looked, and I saw Bron, and I’m like, okay, well we know what’s going on. Growing up, this is everybody in my city’s favorite player. I looked at him, and in that little time that we made eye contact. I kind of had to be like, you know I have to go up and dunk this. I can’t even lay it up. I hope the refs call the foul. I’m going to attack the rim hard. If it’s body contact, we’re going to line for two. We went up there. It was a good play offensively and defensively. I just missed it, and then we ended up playing on."

Poole is obviously not the first or last person to get stuffed at the rim by James. The admirable part is that if the situation arises, Poole said he'll challenge James again.

“If I had to do it again, I have to go up and try to dunk on him again. I can’t lay that up." 

You've got to love a player who falls, gets right back up, and says he's going to do it again. The Lakers will take on the Warriors at Staple Center on opening night on October 19th.

