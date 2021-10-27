Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Will Dress For Tonight's Game But Will Not Play

The Lakers will play their 4th game of the season tonight in San Antonio. Looking to get their second win in a row and get this week started on the right foot, Frank Vogel will be making some changes.

LeBron James is out of the starting lineup after his ankle was rolled up on in the win against the Grizzlies. As a result, Malik Monk will be back in the lineup for the Lakers.

Frank Vogel also noted that Wayne Ellington will be dressing tonight as he continues to heal from a hamstring injury. Vogel also added that he does not intend to use Ellington in any capacity though.

The Lakers added Ellington this offseason after spending a few years bouncing around the league. He shot 42 percent from 3-point range with the Pistons last year and had a similar level of success throughout his career.

When he is back in the lineup, Ellington will help to spread the floor for the big guys. Getting defenders out on the perimeter should clear up space for guys like Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

But he will be ready to go soon. The hope was that he would be ready to log minutes in San Antonio, but there is a good chance he could be ready for their game back at home on Friday.