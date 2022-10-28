Lakers News: Where Does L.A. Rank On Latest Forbes List Of League’s Most Valuable Franchises?

The Lakers still rank as one of the richest teams in the league, but for the first time in two decades the Knicks or Lakers are not the most valuable franchise. Instead, the Warriors have topped the list being worth $7 billion, 25 percent more than last season.

During their championship run, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million after paying their revenue-sharing check) and the most operating income ($206 million) in NBA history as they won their fourth title in eight years and played their first full season with fans in the new Chase Center (via Forbes).

With the Warriors topping the list, the Knicks, who have been the most valued franchise in the NBA for seven times under Forbes, sits in second place being worth $6.1 billion. The Lakers come in at third at $5.9 billion with the Bulls ($4.1 billion) and the Celtics ($4 billion) rounding out the top 5.

The pre-covid growth revenue is expected to return for the NBA as sponsorship and advertising revenue remain at an all time high. The league average for NBA teams is now $2.86 billion, 15% more than last season.

In order for the Lakers to generate more revenue, they need to start winning more games. Fortunately the Lakers have the benefit of the LA faithful by their side along with their new arena to bring in more fans.

Until then, hopefully the Lakers can remain a hot spot for free agents to come and play or for a big trade to help the Lakers propel forward.