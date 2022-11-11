Lakers News: Where The Lakers Stand On A Possible Anthony Davis Trade

The Lakers are on the verge of their second five game losing streak on the season as the team sits at a horrendous 2-9 record. It's not getting much better as LeBron James went down with a groin injury that will keep him sidelined indefinitely and the likelihood of trading Anthony Davis seems out of the question for now.

It's easy to sound the alarms after the Lakers have started off so bad even with the talent seemingly surrounding the roster. If a blockbuster trade were to happen that ships Davis away, that will immediately mark the end of the Lakers season for any championship hopes.

However, the question remains of how much value a Davis trade can truly generate. It's clear the haul the Lakers sent to acquire Davis is nowhere near what he is worth now which makes it that much more tricky to pull such a move (via Jovan Buha, The Athletic).

"The alternative path — the ever-buzzy blow-it-up option — is more interesting in theory than reality. James can’t be traded this season without his consent due to the extension he signed this summer, and Davis’ market value is the lowest it’s ever been. Even if it were possible to trade either, it’s unlikely James would let the Lakers pull the plug on the season, at least not yet."

There's still a lot of time left, but the Lakers need help now. If this season is a wrap, the Lakers need to find a way to load up on younger talent or some draft picks because as of right now the future of the team is looking really bleak.