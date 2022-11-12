Lakers News: Why Patrick Beverley Thinks Lakers Can Turn Miserable Season Start Around

It doesn't make things easier when the Lakers have been bitten by the Non-COVID illness that has been ravaging through the team. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has also missed two games this season but Beverley believes the Lakers still haven't been at full strength since the beginning of the season.

With the team only getting older, bringing back the younger guys to help the veterans on the team should make things easier, but is it already too late to do something? The Lakers have fallen to a 2-9 hole early and it's hard to imagine LeBron James, who now suffers a groin injury, leading the way for the next 71 games just to potentially make the playoffs.

This leaves it to the supporting cast of the Lakers to step it up and Beverley is confident once more guys come back the Lakers can turn the season around. Beverley's message to his team is all you need to know of his mentality (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Stay with it. We got some heavy hitters coming back. Got a good week. Got Detroit next. Brooklyn this week again. Four or five days off so we just gotta keep getting better."

It's the mentality the team needs as there is still plenty of games left to be played. Crazier things have happened during an NBA season and the team just needs to get hot at the right time.

The championship is a long shot away, but if the Lakers take it one game at a time maybe they can become some serious competitors.