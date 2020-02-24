Lakers Officially Sign Markieff Morris And Waive DeMarcus Cousins

The Lakers officially announced Sunday that they signed forward Markieff Morris and waived forward DeMarcus Cousins.

Morris cleared waivers Sunday, and the Lakers waived Cousins to open up a roster spot.

The Detroit Pistons reached a buyout agreement with Morris on Friday. The Lakers signed him with the $1.75 million disabled player exception that they received for Cousins earlier this season, according to ESPN.

Through 44 games with the Pistons this season, Morris has averaged 11 points on 45 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes.

Morris, 30, is 6-foot-10 and will help spread the floor for the Lakers. He signed a two-year contract with Detroit in July for $3.2 million this season that included a $3.36 million player option for next season.

Morris' twin brother, Marcus, plays for the Clippers and told reporters Saturday that he could see them getting a house together in Los Angeles.

Cousins missed every game this season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he sustained during a pickup game with NBA players in Las Vegas in August.

The Lakers had high hopes for Cousins when they signed him in July to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Cousins is a four-time All-Star who has career averages of 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over nine seasons.

Even though there were reports that the Lakers intended to waive Cousins on Friday, he has remained with the Lakers the last two days as he recovers from his injury. At Saturday's practice, Cousins chatted with Rajon Rondo and then did various exercises, including sliding drills and high-knee drills.

"DeMarcus has been here rehabbing and been a great member of this team behind the scenes that nobody gets to see because the only thing he can do is be a good teammate and travel, and show up to every game and have a good attitude," Alex Caruso said Saturday. "And he’s done that and been one of the best teammates as far as just keeping everybody’s energy high and not too low."