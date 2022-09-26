Lakers: Patrick Beverley Reveals Russell Westbrook Is His Best Friend With Heartwarming Story

As the media continues to circulate how well Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are going to continue getting along, it turns out there is some flowers and sunshine in the mix after all. The minutes for the two together on the court remain to be seen.

The speculation runs high but the chemistry has slowly started to make its way to the media with Beverley and Westbrook showing they know how to get along despite the history between them on the court. Beverley went as far as admitting Westbrook has been his best friend since joining the team.

It could be a lot of smoke and mirrors as many fans speculated, but even with it the story is still a wholesome exchange between the two guards looking to build chemistry heading into the season (quotes via NBA on Fire).

"I've never told anyone this story about when Russ was playing with the Houston Rockets. When we played Houston he comes to me during the game and says I got your sister court side tickets. I'm in so much game mode that all I hear is my sister. The play calms down and I absorb what he said I look at my sister and see him on the floor. Next play I go to him and said that was real of you for doing that.....if i was to name a best friend on the team right now it would easily be him."

Despite the differences the two have had, it's awesome to see Westbrook and Beverley can be very down to earth people and still be as fiery on the court.

The romance between the two seems to be going good so far, but all of it will surely come into play when the two finally play on the court together.