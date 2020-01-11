AllLakers
Preview: Lakers vs. Oklahoma City

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers will play at Oklahoma City on Saturday after beating the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 129-114. 

The Lakers have won seven-straight games, while the Thunder have won 11 of their last 13. 

Anthony Davis missed Friday's game because of a gluteus maximus contusion, bumping Kyle Kuzma into the starting lineup. 

Kuzma finished with 26 points in 34 minutes in the Lakers' 129-114 win over Dallas, showing that he can give the Lakers a much-needed scoring boost if Davis remains out. 

LeBron James is coming off a 35-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist performance against the Mavericks. In that game he passed Michael Jordan for fourth place on the all-time field goals made list. 

This will be the teams' third meeting this season, with the Lakers winning their past two games. 

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 31-7, while the Thunder (22-16) are in seventh place. 

 

