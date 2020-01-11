Lakers Promote GM Rob Pelinka to also be Vice President of Basketball Operations

The Lakers promoted General Manager Rob Pelinka to also be the Vice President of Basketball Operations, the team announced Friday.

Pelinka's five-year contract has been extended as part of the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Pelinka was hired as General Manager in March of 2017 under former president Magic Johnson, who resigned in April.

He went on to acquire superstars LeBron James, a 15-time NBA All-Star, and Anthony Davis, a six-time All-Star, helping transform the team into a title contender.

“I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success,“ Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss said.“ His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together.”

The 16-time NBA championship Lakers have missed the playoffs the last six seasons.

But after acquiring Davis last July to play alongside James, who the team signed in July of 2018, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference (30-7) and the second-best record in the league behind Milwaukee (33-6).

Before joining the Lakers, Pelinka was an agent representing some top-level players, including Kobe Bryant.