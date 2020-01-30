Lakers' Quinn Cook Will Change His Jersey Number To Honor Kobe Bryant

Quinn Cook grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant and wanted to do something special to recognize him after he tragically died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people Sunday.

Cook is changing his jersey from 2 to 28, to honor Gianna, who wore No. 2, and Bryant, who wore No. 8, as first reported by The Athletic.

A number of other NBA players have also changed their jerseys to honor Bryant, including Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross and New Orleans Pelicans forward Jahlil Okafor.

Cook, who signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Lakers in July, was devastated after Bryant's death. The Lakers' reserve guard went to Staples Center on Monday to mourn Bryant alongside fans.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of Bryant holding Gianna on Instagram on Monday, writing, "My hero man. I’m completely crushed. I haven’t cried this much or been in this much pain since I lost my dad in 2008. Yesterday I lost my hero, my idol, & the main reason my love for this game is where it is today.

"Can’t really process this but we all are devastated and heartbroken about what happened to my hero Kobe & his beautiful daughter Gianna. You taught us all so much on and off the court. Anyone who knows me knows what Kobe means to me and to the entire world.

"We need to give all of our energy and prayers to the Bryant family and all the families involved in the tragic event yesterday. I will never get over this, I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward but one thing I know is that Kobe and Gianna are up there in heaven TOGETHER smiling down on us all. You were the greatest I’ve ever seen on the court but you were an even better Father to all four of your daughters man. Wow Bean I’m really writing this right now 💔💔. I will cherish our relationship and everything you told me forever. We are already missing you Kobe and Gigi🙏🏽🙏🏽! RiP DAD!"