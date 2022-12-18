Lakers Rumors: Front Office Worried About Russell Westbrook-LeBron James Fit

Despite his positive impact coming off the bench, Westbrook is still a subject of trade talks.

A popular topic of discussion this season has been Russell Westbrook and how he fits within the Los Angeles Lakers roster.

There are reportedly concerns inside the franchise that the guard doesn’t complement LeBron James enough, assuming the team makes a postseason appearance.

After figuring out how to work Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and James into the starting lineup, coach Darvin Ham found it most suitable to move Westbrook to the bench. Since the adjustment, he’s performed better in the sixth man role. Despite the energy that Westrbook has brought the team, it has not been enough to protect him from the trade talks.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote about the concerns with Westbrook's role on the team:

“Concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten. The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal—or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster.”

If the Lakers were to make a trade, the team has made it clear they are in search of high caliber talent in order to elevate the roster. In order to secure a deal, The Lakers would need to get a solid package in return for Westbrook and any draft capital.

The main area of concern is how both Westbrook and James will share the court if the team is placed in the situation to do so during the postseason. The Lakers currently hold the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference, but they are just 2.5 games out of a play-in tournament position.

Coming off the bench, Westbrook has offered efficiency and even made history as the first Laker in franchise history with multiple triple-doubles off the bench. The Brodie is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He has taken full advantage of his new role even with a career-low 28.3 minutes per game.

Westbrook was key in turning around the team’s rough 2-10 start, with the help of Anthony Davis. With James out during a period of time from an adductor strain, the duo was able to step up even without the superstar on the floor.

Though there have been improvements to their season, the main question is: can it be sustainable enough for a playoff run? Although the team is still outside the playoff picture, Los Angeles hopes to add to their roster in order to have a better shot at contending.

There is still time before the trade deadline, but if the Lakers do end up trading the former MVP, they would likely move at least one of their first-round picks in the 2027 and 2029 drafts.

As the team continues to play through more games, the following months will help to assess whether or not Westbrook will in fact be in the trade market or not.