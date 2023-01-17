Anthony Davis is nearing a return to the court, with a target date officially set. The quicker he gets back on the court, the more likely the Lakers are to make a win-now move ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. They also may make more than one.

One guy who will almost certainly be on the move is longtime NBA veteran Jae Crowder. The 32-year-old hasn't suited up for the Phoenix Suns this season, and has been adamant about his request for a change of scenery.

The Suns haven't honored his request yet, but it would be hard to imagine them not making a move with him in the next few weeks. However, one barrier may be their current asking price. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Phoenix wants a 'playoff-caliber' guy in return for Crowder.

"Phoenix has stood its ground on Crowder, sources said, demanding a playoff-caliber player in return."



While Crowder has been a great two-way player in his career, it seems unlikely the Suns get a decent return for someone that isn't currently with the team, and who everyone knows they're going to move. If the price continues to drop, it could make some sense for the Lakers to jump in.

In his 10-year career, Crowder is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Last year, he played a key role on the Suns' Western Conference Championship team and has tons of experience playing in the postseason. He could be a perfect veteran addition to a Lakers' squad that's not only on the brink of playoff contention, but also that lacks size off the bench.

Crowder would be able to defend the perimeter and the paint, and space the floor from the power forward position. There's a chance something surrounding Patrick Beverly and Crowder could be a "win-win" move for two teams hoping to get back into playoff contention. The Lakers currently sit at 20-24 as the No. 13 seed in the West, just 0.5 game back of the 21-24 Suns for the No. 12 seed.

The money wouldn't exactly work out in a one-for-one, but the teams could easily find a way to make it work if there's mutual interest. If the Suns want to bring in Beverly as a veteran pesky guard who's contributed on playoff teams in his career, this move could make a lot of sense.