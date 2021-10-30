Lakers: Russell Westbrook Touches on His Love for Los Angeles and On-Court Adjustments

Russell Westbrook has started this season off rough, taking shots from critics left and right for his indecisive and foolish mistakes on the court. Whenever the Lakers took a loss, haters immediately would run to the stat sheet and scan through to see if they can roast Westbrook for his subpar play.

In Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, Westbrook was efficient, scoring 19 points on 13 shots, with six rebounds, and five assists. He only turned the ball over four times, which to him is considered pretty good, especially considering he had ten turnovers last game against his former squad, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Russell Westbrook’s first home postgame interview with Spectrum SportsNet, the Brodie talked about how grateful he was to be allowed the opportunity to represent the team he grew up rooting for.

‘It’s definitely a blessing, definitely take nothing for granted. All thanks to the man above for allowing me to be in this situation, this arena, I’ve met so many great people. It’s a great win for us tonight, to take care of home court, so happy we won.”

LeBron James and the other stars on the team have preached patience for them to figure things out on the court. Remember, the Miami Heat Big Three of James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh was not an overnight success. It took a while before they figured out how to play for optimal success. Westbrook knows this and touches on adjustments they need to make on the court for success.

“Just figuring out our spacing, figuring out what works for us. Figuring out how to play on the court with each other, and we will get it together. That’s all that matters is we win the game.”

With a grin on his face, Westbrook acknowledged that playing at Staples Center was one of the best things to do as an NBA player. The Lakers play their next eight of nine games at home.