Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Buying All of Bill Russell's NBA Championship Rings

If anyone is in a position to buy a whole bunch of NBA championship rings, it's former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq had a very long and successful career in basketball, but his post-playing career is where he continues to make his money.

And it sounds like he's ready to put that money to some good use. Celtics' legend Bill Russell will be auctioning off some of his playing career memorabilia this week. Proceeds from that auction will go towards Mentor and Boston Celtics United For Social Justice.

The former Lakers (and Boston) center spoke about the auction and some items he would like to bid on. Shaq went as far as to say that he would like all 11 of Russell's NBA championship rings and that he would not be outbid on them.

I would like to be able to take some of that stuff off their hands. To be able to have all 11 of his rings, nobody's outbidding me on that one.

If anyone is in a position to bid a ridiculous amount for something like that, it's certainly Shaq. He made close to $300 million in his playing career, and his acting career has almost certainly paid off as well.

A pretty cool thing for one legendary center to take care of another.