Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Buying All of Bill Russell's NBA Championship Rings

    Shaq keeping things safe for a legend.
    Author:

    If anyone is in a position to buy a whole bunch of NBA championship rings, it's former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq had a very long and successful career in basketball, but his post-playing career is where he continues to make his money. 

    And it sounds like he's ready to put that money to some good use. Celtics' legend Bill Russell will be auctioning off some of his playing career memorabilia this week. Proceeds from that auction will go towards Mentor and Boston Celtics United For Social Justice. 

    The former Lakers (and Boston) center spoke about the auction and some items he would like to bid on. Shaq went as far as to say that he would like all 11 of Russell's NBA championship rings and that he would not be outbid on them.

    Read More

    I would like to be able to take some of that stuff off their hands. To be able to have all 11 of his rings, nobody's outbidding me on that one. 

    If anyone is in a position to bid a ridiculous amount for something like that, it's certainly Shaq. He made close to $300 million in his playing career, and his acting career has almost certainly paid off as well. 

    A pretty cool thing for one legendary center to take care of another. 

    ShaqKobe
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Buying All of Bill Russell's NBA Championship Rings

    20 seconds ago
    lebronruss
    News

    Lakers: Two Tulsa Massacre Survivors Honored at LA-OKC Game

    2 hours ago
    andre-ingram
    News

    Lakers Sensation Andre Ingram Hits the Jackpot Off the Court

    4 hours ago
    lebron-james1
    News

    Lakers LeBron James says He is 'Starting to Get a lot Healthier'

    6 hours ago
    avery-bradley
    News

    Lakers: Avery Bradley Caught Fire, But Different Role Players Will Need to Step Up

    7 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers Get Their Revenge: Three Observations vs Oklahoma City

    18 hours ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Questionable Tonight in Oklahoma City

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Cites a Casual Approach As Reason For Los Angeles' Failures

    Dec 10, 2021