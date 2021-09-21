Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Talks About His Playing Weight

I have referenced this description about Shaquille O'Neal before in a previous article, but there is a particular anecdote from a commentator during O'Neal's Laker days that has stayed with me for decades. I cannot remember who said it, but it has a Bill Walton-esque flavor. This is a paraphrase. "Imagine the refrigerator in your kitchen. Now imagine it filled to the brim. Now imagine it being able to move, and move faster and better than you. That's trying to guard Shaquille O'Neal."

That always stayed with me because of how vivid it is. Especially in O'Neal's early days in Orlando, the athletic ability he had was staggering. He was also well-known for being able to run the floor as quickly as players half his size. Recently, O'Neal was on the "Big Shot Bob" podcast with (other former Laker legend) Robert Horry, and he discussed his playing weight as a Laker and how it grew over time.

"I have been trying to stay in shape but my definition of staying in shape is not having the CBB the Charles Barkley Belly. I'm gonna try to get in superb shape in the next three months because when I pull my shirt down I see a 3.8 pack. ...I'm 385, 14% body fat now. Big Shot Bob knows the first championship 345, got happy. Second championship 365. That third championship 395."

It's true that as O'Neal's career progressed, his weight did go up. Part of O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's well-publicized strife centered around Bryant being irritated by O'Neals lack of work ethic. Water under the bridge, but by the time he got to the Boston Celtics, he was very out of shape. It did produce one of the greatest memes on the internet, though. Enjoy this for a moment.

Jokes and memes aside, good for O'Neal for wanting to get healthier if it's his choice. One thing O'Neal will always be is honest about how he sees things.