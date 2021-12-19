Lakers Should Target Danuel House

The Lakers current roster construction is lacking. It’s clear as day to anyone who has watched the Lakers closely this season. In the past years, they had wings and forwards who were lankier with wider wingspans that could easily switch as defenders and grab rebounds at ease. At the moment, there is just too big a gap of wings that are under 6’4” and not enough players who are 6’6” and above.

With over four players out from the health and safety protocols and with Anthony Davis expected to be out for at least a month, there may be an opportunity that the Lakers desperately need.

The Rockets released Danuel House, an integral wing rotation player during their contention years with James Harden. ESPN’s Arian Wojnarowski was the first to report this.

House is the prototypical three-and-D player that the league covets as a whole. His ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting is something the Lakers could use to their advantage. He shoots the long ball the best from the corners, and that should only improve the team, as the Lakers currently shoot third best on corner threes at 41.6%.

The scouting report on the former Rocket is a catch and shoot player who should not dribble too much. This fits exactly with what the Lakers need, since Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are very high usage players, it’s best to complement them with floor spacers that allow both stars to go downhill towards the rim.

Listed at 6’6”, his rebounding numbers lead little to be desired, especially with how bad the Lakers have been in grabbing defensively rebounds. House is known more as a player who leaks out, and heads back on offense in transition. He may be better used to crowd the paint more when shots are launched with the Lakers.

House is expected to clear waivers soon, and it would not be surprising to see multiple suitors expressing interest in his services. Hopefully, Rob Pelinka jumps at this opportunity, given with how inconsistent the team has been this season.