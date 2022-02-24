Skip to main content
Lakers: This Kobe Bryant Card Just Sold For a Ridiculous Price

This Kobe card didn't have anything very special about it, but it still sold for a record-setting amount.

Even before he passed, Kobe Bryant memorabilia was something that collectors all over the world were trying to get their hands on. But the prices of things associated with the Lakers star after the tragic helicopter accident have been wild. That would include cards. 

This week, a Kobe Bryant card set a new record, and it wasn't even at an auction. The Kobe Bryant Green PMG card sold for $2 million in a private sale. No autographs, no rookie card status, and no 1-of-1 made. But it was a very rare 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald card. 

The card is number 4 of 100 made, but the first 10 produced were emerald color. It's also in incredibly good condition for being more than 20 years old, especially for a trading card. 

“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence. It’s [difficult] to find them in any condition — and because of their delicate nature, to find one in such good condition is incredibly rare.” -Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC

It's certainly not a record for the highest-selling NBA card in history, but still pretty impressive. A LeBron James 2003-04 Rookie Card with a jersey patch sold for $5.2 million early last year. 

But whenever Kobe's rookie cards start to hit the market for private sales, there is a very good chance he becomes the top seller very quickly. 

