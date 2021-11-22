Lakers: Three Observations from the Intense Pistons Matchup

The game itself was overshadowed by an on-court fight that seemed like it was going to get really ugly. Flashbacks from the 2004 fight between the Pacers and the Pistons were definitely on everyone’s mind

The first half seemed like a continuation of the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers gave up 68 points on 10 of 24 shooting from three from the Pistons in the first half. The Lakers went with a zone defense for much of the half, and Jerami Grant made them pay going 4 of 5 from downtown.

Once the fourth quarter started, the Lakers defense decided to show up. They stormed back and outscored the Pistons 37-17 in the fourth. The Lakers won 121-116 in a nail biter at the end to move to .500 on the season. Anthony Davis was masterful, as he scored 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and four steals, on 19 shots. Fines and suspensions will likely be issued, but for now, we do not know the extent of that.

Malice in the Palace Part Two

The biggest thing wasn’t the game itself, but what happened during a boxout between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Already down 12, early in the third quarter, James got wrapped up with Stewart and hit him in the eye, which caused blood to start streaming. Stewart took exception and tried to go after the Lakers. James was ejected with a flagrant 2, while Stewart was obviously tossed as well. The Lakers were warned that Stewart may charge out from the away team’s side of the tunnel, but it seems that security and personnel were able to prevent that from escalating.

Another Starting Lineup Change

After the Lakers were killed on the glass last game, Frank Vogel opted to start DeAndre Jordan back in with the starters. He replaced Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup. The Lakers are still having trouble trying to figure out what lineup works as we get closer to the 20% part of the NBA season.

Third Quarter Struggles Continues

The Lakers lost to the worst three-point margin team 31-23 in the third quarter. So, the Lakers now rank last in third quarter differential in the entire NBA. They can probably take it on a night like tonight, but they will definitely want to fix this issue as soon as possible.