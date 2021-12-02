Lakers: Three Potential Talen Horton-Tucker Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have exactly five players making more than the veteran's minimum this season: All-Stars LeBron James (earning $41.2 million this year) and Anthony Davis ($35.4 million), ex-All-Star Russell Westbrook ($44.2 million), guard Kendrick Nunn ($5 million), and guard Talen Horton-Tucker ($9.5 million).

Nunn, still recovering from a bone bruise, has yet to suit up for a single regular season game this year. Zach Lowe and Dave McMenamin indicated that the 26-year-old is "not close" to a return in a recent podcast. Westbrook has severely underperformed this season and, despite my various trade ideas after the first game of the year (I was right to want to move him, by the way), seems likely to at least stick around with Los Angeles this season.

So that leaves Nunn and Horton-Tucker. Until Nunn can string some solid games together, he may be tougher to off-load. Let's look at some THT trade ideas. Horton-Tucker, who just turned 21 in his third pro season, inked a fully-guaranteed three-year, $30.8 million agreement with LA during the 2021 offseason.

This year, the 6'4" guard out of Iowa State is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for LA. Though he could eventually become a solid defender, he has yet to prove himself on that side of the floor, and upon closer examination, his offense leaves a lot to be desired, too. This year, he's been getting plenty of chances to show what he can do, and he's clearly still going to be a work-in-progress for a while. THT is connecting on just 37.7% of his 10.6 field goal attempts and 28.6% of his 3.5 three-point looks. The only positive shooting stat: he's making a whopping 95% of his 2.0 free-throws a night.

Because Talen Horton-Tucker signed his new contract during the offseason, he's only eligible to be traded once the NBA calendar rolls over to December 15th. There's still plenty of upside with Horton-Tucker, but because his current contributions are fairly unreliable, he's best suited on a rebuilding club who can afford to wait. The Lakers do not fit this description. But I can think of a few teams in Texas who might. I don't think THT is going to get moved without a pick, though.

Rockets Receive: Talen Horton-Tucker, 2023 second-round pick via Chicago. Lakers Receive: Daniel Theis, Kenyon Martin Jr.

Adding the 6'8" Theis, who's primarily a center but can defend either frontcourt position, would allow Anthony Davis to avoid the wear and tear that the center spot demands during the regular season. The athletic baby K-Mart, a 6'6" small forward, can replace THT as the Lakers' intriguing next-gen prospect who can slot into the otherwise-very-old rotation as a deep-bench perimeter option this year. Theis is averaging a fairly modest 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 15 games so far for Houston. Martin is a career 35% three-point shooter (though he's struggled this season from deep) and a dedicated slasher, though he's averaging just 6.5 points (on 52.0% shooting) and 3.1 rebounds for Houston in a backup role.

Spurs Receive: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, 2023 second-round pick via Chicago. Lakers Receive: Doug McDermott.

The big downside to this deal is that the Spurs have a zillion intriguing young guards, so they may not have much incentive to add yet another one. Then again, it's not like the 6-13 club is going anywhere this season, playoff-wise. A trade for Horton-Tucker by the San Antonio brain trust of R.C. Buford and Gregg Popovich would be contingent on that tandem believing in Horton-Tucker. McDermott, 29, is a switchy tweener forward who continues to grow as an off-ball cutter and would prove to be a high-level offensive piece in a variety of lineups. An elite jump shooter (he is averaging 44.8% from the field and 43.9% on 4.8 attempts from three-point range, though his free-throw percentage at low volume has been underwhelming), he would instantly become the Lakers' fourth-best player. The Spurs would probably waive at least Bazemore after the transaction.

Thunder Receive: Talen Horton-Tucker, 2023 second-round pick via Chicago. Lakers Receive: Derrick Favors.

Like the hypothetical Theis deal outlined above, the Lakers would upgrade the center position with this swap. They wouldn't exactly be trading The 6'9" Favors, still pretty athletic at age 30, can play at either frontcourt spot, though due to a lack of floor spacing he would most likely be primarily utilized at center on offense and could switch assignments on defense. Favors is averaging an underwhelming 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, but would still be a significant upgrade, especially defensively, over the current corpse cadre (DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard) the Lakers are employing to patrol the paint.