Lakers To Have First Official Team Practice Saturday

They've texted. They've worked out together on Zoom.

But Saturday will mark the first time the Lakers can practice together as a team since the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA released the teams' practice schedules Wednesday for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Lakers have to wait until Saturday to have their first practice because they fly to Orlando on Thursday. All players in the 22-team restart have to quarantine in their rooms for two days after arriving at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The Lakers have a three-hour practice block on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. PST.

The NBA allowed teams to open their practice facilities for limited individual workouts in states that lifted their stay-at-home orders beginning May 8, with the Lakers opening theirs May 18.

Danny Green said on a conference call Tuesday that he's looking forward to the entire team being together Thursday for the first time in nearly four months.

He added that the plane ride should be interesting.

"We’ll be able to chop it up and I’m sure guys will social distancely [sic] gamble or have stories to tell or catch up [from] six feet," he said.

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, will have their first scrimmage on July 23 against Dallas.

The regular season begins July 30.