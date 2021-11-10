Lakers: Why Trading Russell Westbrook Could Be Impossible, Can LA Get Ben Simmons?

Years ago, when the former MVP was playing at an elite level and earning all-NBA first team honors, Russell Westbrook’s availability this offseason would have been earth-shattering news around the league. But things have changed in the waning years of ‘The Brodie’s’ athletic prime.

After being dealt to the Lakers back in late July, Westbrook became the first MVP to be traded in three consecutive offseasons and after just 11 games in the Purple and Gold, some Lakers fans are already clamoring for him to be traded again. Westbrook’s superstar status has diminished in recent years and his numbers so far this season do reflect that.

The 9-time All-Star is averaging 18.8 points per game on 41% shooting, his lowest marks since his sophomore season and he’s also leading the league in turnovers, where he’s coughing it up 5.1 times per game. However, Russ is still playmaking at an elite level where he’s currently ranked second among the league leaders in assists at 8.5 dimes per game and last night he tied his season-high with 14 assists in the Lakers overtime win over the Hornets. Considering that Westbrook is still in the early stages of acclimating with a new Lakers team that completely overhauled its roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer and that has been ravaged by injuries more than any team in the NBA, the idea of moving Westbrook before giving him a chance to see how he fits in with a fully healthy roster would be a panic move that would rob this team of the chance to realize their potential.

Also, would it be wise to trade Russ when his value is at the lowest point it’s been in over a decade?

Westbrook is owed over $44 million this season and can opt into a $47 million player option for next year, which considering his diminished value would make him extremely difficult to move. The Lakers also lack the young assets and draft capital to entice teams into taking on Westbrook’s bloated contract and even if they were to find some potential suitors, LA would more than likely have to take on at least one and possibly multiple bad contracts in return.

We discuss the pros and cons of trading Russell Westbrook and why a Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons trade is a pipe dream due to the 76ers lofty asking price. Plus, an encouraging stat about LeBron James led teams that should give Lakers fans hope.

WATCH

Have you subscribed to the Lakers 24/8 YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest LakeShow news, rumors, live streams, and more!