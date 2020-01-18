AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers Will Get Their First Look At The Houston Rockets

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers open a five-game road trip against Houston on Saturday, giving the already bonded team a chance to get even closer. 

"Opportunities like that are great for our team to just grow, learn from each other, build with each other and, of course, it's just really going to help our chemistry on the floor," Dwight Howard said at Friday's practice.  

It will be the first time that the Lakers play Houston this season. 

The Lakers have the top record in the Western Conference at 33-8, while Houston (26-14) is in fifth-place. The Lakers also  have the best road record in the league at 17-3.

The Rockets lost their last two games to Memphis and Portland, teams that have lost more games than they've won. 

But Howard was quick to point out just how tough the Rockets can be with superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook. 

"Obviously, [Harden] is a guy who can get you 40, 50 points pretty easy," Howard said. "Then you have Westbrook who is dynamic going to the basket, finishing around the paint, getting rebounds, getting assists. Those two guys are very tough to stop, and then they have a lot of shooters, and then they have bigs who rebound. They've got a really good team."

Anthony Davis, who has missed four-straight games because of a gluteus maximus contusion, is questionable for Saturday. Rajon Rondo (non-displaced fracture of the right ring finger) is also questionable. Alex Caruso (concussion) is probable. 

There was some drama amongst these teams before they even stepped on a court together. 

Rockets' general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests on Oct. 4 before the Lakers' two preseason games against Brooklyn in China, causing a fallout between China and the NBA that ensnarled the Lakers. 

LeBron James later said that Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation," adding that "so many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually."

When asked about James' comments at Friday's practice, Lakers' coach Frank Vogel made it clear that he just wants to focus on basketball.  

"To me, that was a long time ago and we're just concentrating on game 42," Vogel said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Vogel Gives The Lakers B+ Grade For First Half Of Season

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference, but still didn't earn an A from their coach

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable against Houston, Alex Caruso is probable

The Lakers begin a five-game trip against Houston on Saturday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James leads Western Conference and Alex Caruso Is Fourth Among Guards In All-Star Voting

The NBA All-Star game will be Feb. 16 in Chicago

Melissa Rohlin

Quinn Cook Says LeBron James Gives Him 'So Much' Confidence

Cook had a game-high 22 points on nine-for-14 shooting in the Lakers' 119-118 loss to Orlando

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Takes A Big Risk To Make An Incredible Block

McGee had a huge block in the Lakers' 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says There's No Trash Talk With Chris Paul Over All-Time Assists

James and Paul are longtime friends and trash talk is not part of their dynamic

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis will miss fourth-straight game against Orlando

Davis is sidelined because of a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Explains How He Became A Packers Fan

Anthony Davis went against the grain by choosing to root for the Green Bay Packers

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Injury Was Very Painful, Relieved It Wasn't Worse

Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Is Having The Time Of His Life Playing For The Lakers

Howard helped lead the Lakers to a 128-99 win over Cleveland on Monday

Melissa Rohlin