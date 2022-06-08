Lakers Workout Five Current Free Agents

For the second summer in a row, the Lakers have a top heavy roster that will require them to get creative in filling out the rest of the roster. Russell Westbrook, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis are approximately owed a combined $129.5M next season. Once again, it will be on the Lakers front office to round out the roster with veteran minimum players and ensure they don't royally screw up their taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M).

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers worked out at least five current free agents.