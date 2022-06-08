Skip to main content
Lakers Workout Five Current Free Agents

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that the Lakers are kicking the tires on five current free agents.

For the second summer in a row, the Lakers have a top heavy roster that will require them to get creative in filling out the rest of the roster. Russell Westbrook, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis are approximately owed a combined $129.5M next season. Once again, it will be on the Lakers front office to round out the roster with veteran minimum players and ensure they don't royally screw up their taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M).

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers worked out at least five current free agents.

Langston Galloway - Guard

USATSI_17484457_168396005_lowres

Galloway was an undrafted rookie in 2014 that was named to the All-Rookie second team as a New York Knick. He played in all 82 games for the Knicks the following season before signing with the Pelicans. Galloway was then shipped to Sacramento as part of the DeMarcus Cousins-Buddy Hield-Tyreke Evans trade. The 6'1" guard then spent three seasons on the Pistons, a season with the Suns, and this past season, played a total of seven games between the Nets and Bucks.

Galloway has been a slightly above average three-point shooter during his eight-year career (36.8%), but has a 43% two-point field-goal percentage. 

Kyle Guy - Guard

USATSI_17707567_168396005_lowres

Apparently the Lakers have a thing for fringe guards who began their careers is New York. Guy was drafted 55th overall by the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft and then traded to Sacramento the next day for forward Ignas Brazdeikis. the former Virginia Cavalier spent two seasons with the Kings before landing on Miami after being waived by Cleveland last October. 

Guy has just 431 NBA minutes under his belt and has yet to flash the scoring ability that he displayed in three seasons at University of Virginia. 

Alize Johnson - Forward

USATSI_16915904_168396005_lowres

The Pacers drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. The Missouri State product played in just 31 games in his first two NBA seasons before landing in Brooklyn. This past season, Johnson played for three teams: Chicago, Washington, and New Orleans. 

Louis King - Forward

USATSI_17645608_168396005_lowres

The 6'7" King spent this past season on the Sacramento Kings, with the bulk of that time coming with the team's G-League affiliate. The 23-year-old owns a career NBA field-goal percentage of 39.2% in 26 games played.

D.J. Wilson - Forward

USATSI_12108830_168396005_lowres

Wilson (6'10") was drafted by the Bucks in the first round of the 2017 draft, but never fully developed into a rotation player. In 2018-2019, he logged a career high 18.4 minutes per game, but shot just 41.4% from the field and 55.3% from the charity stripe.

The 26-year-old California native played for the Raptors last year on a series of 10-day contracts.

