Fresh intel has arrived regarding the fates of two 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers veterans who for now remain free agents.

Sources inform Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports that the Brooklyn Nets front office is potentially eyeing three-time Lakers center Dwight Howard, an unrestricted free agent after his most recent tour of duty in L.A. during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Robinson adds that another 2021-22 Laker and future Hall of Famer who remains a free agent, power forward Carmelo Anthony, has not been in consideration for a spot on the team recently. Robinson adds that a source informs him Brooklyn is "looking for a vocal leader in the locker room." That statement would seem to suggest that the Nets do not view the 10-time All-Star, 38, to be that vocal leader.

This is fascinating, given both players' respective reputations across the league. Howard has famously irritated a variety of teammates and coaches across his 18 NBA seasons, while Anthony remains generally well-liked. His former New York Knicks teammate Kristaps Porzingis, now with the Washington Wizards, recently addressed what he considers to be Melo's continued NBA vitality during remarks made to Robinson today:

"He's a legend," Porzingis said. "I want him to finish... his career the way he wants to and play until he wants to. [I'm] sure he still can help [current teams]."

Both Anthony and Howard turned in solid reserve roles for L.A. last season, performing well in limited bench minutes.

Anthony remains a reliable long-range option. Across 69 games last year (in 26 minutes), Anthony averaged 13.3 points a game, connecting on 44.1% of his field goals last season, which included 37.5% of his high-volume 5.8 three-point attempts a night. He also connected on 83% of his 2.3 free-throw looks per game. Never a great defender, his skillset on that end continued to erode in his 19th NBA season last year. Some shooting-deprived club (like, say the 2022-23 Lakers) should take a flyer on him.

Through 60 games last season, 36-year-old Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year when in his prime, remained a solid big man around the rim on both ends of the floor. He averaged 6.2 points a night on 61.2% shooting, pulled down 5.9 rebounds and blocked 0.6 shots a night, over the course of just 16.2 minutes.