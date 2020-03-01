LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Play Against Memphis

LeBron James (sore groin) and Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) will play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Lakers' coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the game.

Danny Green (sore right hip) is out against the Grizzlies. Alex Caruso will start in his place, marking his first start of the season.

James missed Thursday's 118-86 win over Golden State because of the nagging groin injury.

The Lakers play Memphis in their first game of a back-to-back. They play at New Orleans on Sunday.

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 45-12, while the Grizzlies are in eighth place with a record of 28-31.