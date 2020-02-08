AllLakers
LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Do The Same Dunk 19 Years Apart

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers' social media team edited together a video of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant doing the same dunk 19 years apart. 

James' dunk happened in the Lakers' 121-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. 

In the third quarter, he jumped off his left foot, gripped the ball with both hands and swept it with outstretched arms from the right side of his face around his lower body and made a two-handed reverse jam.

Bryant had done the same dunk on the same basket at Staples Center nearly two decades earlier. The video shows a side-by-side comparison of them taking off the same way and their bodies moving in almost complete unison as they complete their spectacular jams. 

James retweeted the video, adding emojis of hands praying, a heart, a snake (representing the Black Mamba) and a crown (representing King James). 

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26. 

James was devastated by Bryant's death. He grew up idolizing Bryant and said it was a dream come true to play with him at the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012. 

James got a tattoo last week to honor Bryant of a Black Mamba coiled around Bryant's jersey numbers, 8 and 24. 

The night before Bryant died, James passed him for third on the all-time scorers list. Bryant called James hours before the crash to congratulate him. 

Bryant's final tweet was about James: "Continuing to move the game forward@KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644."

